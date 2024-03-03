Sign up
Previous
Photo 507
Rudolph?
It may not be a post box but still an unusual sight in a country 'front yard'. Perhaps they have feral deer around here?
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Wylie
Views
6
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
22nd February 2024 9:24am
Tags
reindeer
