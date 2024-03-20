Sign up
Previous
Photo 524
March word "bright"
A throwback to Enlighten, I thought this might fit the bill for 'bright' rather than what I was initially thinking of - a high key landscape.
The projection is on our National Library. The same building as in my "red" balloon shot last Monday.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
1
1
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th March 2024 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
march24words
Diana
ace
This is so amazing, I love the scene and colours.
March 20th, 2024
