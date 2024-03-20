Previous
March word "bright" by pusspup
Photo 524

March word "bright"

A throwback to Enlighten, I thought this might fit the bill for 'bright' rather than what I was initially thinking of - a high key landscape.
The projection is on our National Library. The same building as in my "red" balloon shot last Monday.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Diana ace
This is so amazing, I love the scene and colours.
March 20th, 2024  
