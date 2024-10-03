Sign up
Photo 595
Deciduous azalea
The garden is not liking the rapidly increasing temperatures but these azaleas are still looking beautiful.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
garden
garden
Annie D
ace
Beautiful colour...our deciduous azalea is just flowering...
October 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and detail, what a beauty it is.
October 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
October 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty and welcome in Spring ! fav
October 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely colour.
October 3rd, 2024
