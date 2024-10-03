Previous
Deciduous azalea by pusspup
Photo 595

Deciduous azalea

The garden is not liking the rapidly increasing temperatures but these azaleas are still looking beautiful.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Annie D ace
Beautiful colour...our deciduous azalea is just flowering...
October 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and detail, what a beauty it is.
October 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
October 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty and welcome in Spring ! fav
October 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely colour.
October 3rd, 2024  
