Photo 2034
You know I can't resist trees...
More gorgeous gum trees from our walk yesterday.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
1
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2034
photos
192
followers
204
following
Tags
bark
,
trees
,
gum
,
6ws-101
Annie D
ace
love love love
looks like a classic Aussie landscape painting hanging in a gallery
January 13th, 2020
looks like a classic Aussie landscape painting hanging in a gallery