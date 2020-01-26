Previous
Happy 'Straya Day by pusspup
Photo 2047

Happy 'Straya Day

Some new growth in the fire ground to celebrate our National Day.
Utterly amazing anything can grow out of this chargrilled tree.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Wylie

@pusspup
