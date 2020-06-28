Previous
Bountiful funghi by pusspup
Photo 2201

Bountiful funghi

But we won't be eating them any time!
A lovely visual feast, but safest to leave them to do their job on the wet wood.
So many treasures to find on a bushwalk:)
Issi Bannerman ace
Bountiful and quite golden! Lovely.
June 28th, 2020  
Margo
Amazing golden colour
June 28th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨
wow, what a super fungi, I love this so much. sure you won't try just a nibble? 🤣
June 28th, 2020  
Casablanca
@koalagardens That made me laugh! A nibble would be nice, eh? You might not have long to tell us what you thought of the flavour, but it's oh so tempting!
June 28th, 2020  
