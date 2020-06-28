Sign up
Photo 2201
Bountiful funghi
But we won't be eating them any time!
A lovely visual feast, but safest to leave them to do their job on the wet wood.
So many treasures to find on a bushwalk:)
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2201
photos
205
followers
213
following
6
4
1
365
ILCE-7M3
15th June 2020 2:39pm
Public
walk
bush
funghi
Issi Bannerman
ace
Bountiful and quite golden! Lovely.
June 28th, 2020
Margo
ace
Amazing golden colour
June 28th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow, what a super fungi, I love this so much. sure you won't try just a nibble? 🤣
June 28th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
@koalagardens
@koalagardens That made me laugh! A nibble would be nice, eh? You might not have long to tell us what you thought of the flavour, but it's oh so tempting!
June 28th, 2020
