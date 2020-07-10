Previous
Jurassic forest by pusspup
Photo 2213

Jurassic forest

A little bit of lush growth near a small creek makes for a complete change in forest scenery from the usual gum trees and undergrowth a few metres away. The reflections were quite spectacular.
Photo Details

Lena Nau
Wonderful capture, so mysterious. The reflections and light is fantastic.
July 10th, 2020  
Margo ace
I like going into these places. nice capture
July 10th, 2020  
Monique ace
Wow, this has a magical sheen
July 10th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
The reflections are really better than the reality! That takes skill in focus! fav
July 10th, 2020  
