Photo 2213
Jurassic forest
A little bit of lush growth near a small creek makes for a complete change in forest scenery from the usual gum trees and undergrowth a few metres away. The reflections were quite spectacular.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
forest
,
theme-landscapes
Lena Nau
Wonderful capture, so mysterious. The reflections and light is fantastic.
July 10th, 2020
Margo
ace
I like going into these places. nice capture
July 10th, 2020
Monique
ace
Wow, this has a magical sheen
July 10th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
The reflections are really better than the reality! That takes skill in focus! fav
July 10th, 2020
