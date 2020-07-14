Previous
Under the tree by pusspup
Under the tree

You never know what you will find under a farm's tree, but I rather liked this old corrugated iron water tank. Great photo ops wandering around a farm.
Bob.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Ethel ace
Wow, sings on black. I would love to be let lose on an old farm.
July 14th, 2020  
