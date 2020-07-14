Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2217
Under the tree
You never know what you will find under a farm's tree, but I rather liked this old corrugated iron water tank. Great photo ops wandering around a farm.
Bob.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2217
photos
209
followers
216
following
607% complete
View this month »
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th July 2020 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-landscapes
Ethel
ace
Wow, sings on black. I would love to be let lose on an old farm.
July 14th, 2020
