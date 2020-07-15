Previous
Next
Trials rider by pusspup
Photo 2218

Trials rider

Not Wylie 2 this one, but a friend. This gives you a bit of an idea what trials bikes are about and the lovely landscape we had on Sunday for the competition. Note that these bikes don't even have a seat! Velocity is walking pace, if that.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
607% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise