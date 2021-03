Balloon Festival

We leapt out of bed predawn today and raced out to see the balloons fly for Canberra Day. They should fly all week but the forecast is poor for the rest of the week. We were lucky they all flew this morning because it actually started raining about the time I took this shot and we had to pack away the camera gear!

There were two very special balloons flying only today, the sky whales. Photo tomorrow!

My neighbor was piloting the pink unicorn.