On the grid by pusspup
Photo 2458

On the grid

Australian Super bike races, Winton.
On the grid for race 1 today.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
673% complete

Maggiemae ace
Yes, they coddle their bikes - tyre warmers, shade protectors!
March 14th, 2021  
Desi
Lovely bright colours
March 14th, 2021  
Poppo Livy ace
Must be hard riding at the speed they do and holding that umbrella
March 14th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice bright capture.
March 14th, 2021  
