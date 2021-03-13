Previous
Next
Baby giraffe by pusspup
Photo 2457

Baby giraffe

This baby giraffe was so perfectly posed at the zoo.
The background was a bit ordinary so I've substituted some texture and giraffe hide. But done in a bit of a hurry.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
673% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Hurry or not, this is quite cool. I love the arty touches!
March 13th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Absolutely super.
March 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise