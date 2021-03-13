Sign up
Photo 2457
Baby giraffe
This baby giraffe was so perfectly posed at the zoo.
The background was a bit ordinary so I've substituted some texture and giraffe hide. But done in a bit of a hurry.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
giraffe
,
texture
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Hurry or not, this is quite cool. I love the arty touches!
March 13th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Absolutely super.
March 13th, 2021
