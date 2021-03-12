Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2456
Experiment
I think I have loaded a similar shot earlier but thought it would be fun to add in a texture from one of the sandstone rocks on the platform- mainly visible in the sky.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2475
photos
213
followers
225
following
672% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th February 2021 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
texture
Margo
ace
Very nice shot
March 12th, 2021
