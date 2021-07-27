Previous
Ghost gum by pusspup
Ghost gum

This magnificent ghost gum is at Trephina Gorge and estimated at 300years old.
What's' not to love here?
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
