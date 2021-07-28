Previous
The Devil's marbles by pusspup
Photo 2594

The Devil's marbles

This is quite an extensive precinct covered in these amazing red boulders. We always seem to be in a hurry but this time at least took a walk around and a few photos.
Wylie 2 on top, on this occasion did not climb up but is there courtesy of PS!
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
