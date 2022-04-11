Previous
Under the Jetty

I was tempted to say 'under the boardwalk' because of the song, but we just don't call them that.
Lots of opportunities to photograph these lovely old jetties, all over the SA coastline.
Carole Sandford ace
That was the first thing that came into my mind too! We don’t call it that either.
Nice light & textures!
April 11th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Very nice! I like the textures, lines and colors
April 11th, 2022  
