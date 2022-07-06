Sign up
Photo 2933
Mirima National Park
Wylie 2 always has to be at the top/edge etc and here he is again in the amazing Mirima Nat Park.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
3
3
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th June 2022 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
John
ace
Wow! Superb composition but that’s too close for me. Whew! Magnificent sandstone formation.
July 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
Goodness me, how on earth did he manage that! What a great capture of these wonderful layers and textures.
July 19th, 2022
haskar
ace
Great capture and textures. Lovely shot.
July 19th, 2022
