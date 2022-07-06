Previous
Mirima National Park by pusspup
Mirima National Park

Wylie 2 always has to be at the top/edge etc and here he is again in the amazing Mirima Nat Park.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

John ace
Wow! Superb composition but that’s too close for me. Whew! Magnificent sandstone formation.
July 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
Goodness me, how on earth did he manage that! What a great capture of these wonderful layers and textures.
July 19th, 2022  
haskar ace
Great capture and textures. Lovely shot.
July 19th, 2022  
