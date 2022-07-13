Previous
Golden hour on the station by pusspup
Golden hour on the station

Golden hour is always magical, but just amazing in the outback. I particularly can't resist the golden spinifex catching the light.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
I think I would love to be in the outback! Another wonderful capture of this lovely landscape, the light is amazing.
July 26th, 2022  
