Photo 2940
Golden hour on the station
Golden hour is always magical, but just amazing in the outback. I particularly can't resist the golden spinifex catching the light.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
I think I would love to be in the outback! Another wonderful capture of this lovely landscape, the light is amazing.
July 26th, 2022
