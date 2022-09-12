Sign up
Photo 3001
jonquil magic
A little pastel pfaffing in Topaz was quite fun with this shot. Don't you love Spring?!
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
2
0
Tags
jonquils
Diana
ace
My favourite time of the year! Lovely shot and processing, beautiful light too.
September 13th, 2022
Annie D
ace
beautiful processing :) Love Spring, even though my eyes and nose suffer ha ha
September 13th, 2022
