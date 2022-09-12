Previous
jonquil magic by pusspup
Photo 3001

jonquil magic

A little pastel pfaffing in Topaz was quite fun with this shot. Don't you love Spring?!
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Diana ace
My favourite time of the year! Lovely shot and processing, beautiful light too.
September 13th, 2022  
Annie D ace
beautiful processing :) Love Spring, even though my eyes and nose suffer ha ha
September 13th, 2022  
