A walk in the bush

Another compilation of flora, this time from a walk in the bush down here on the coast. Its amazing how many things are flowering when you pay attention. Some of them are so small that you have to really hunt - like the sundew in the bottom right corner and others shout out at you, like the Banksia in the middle.

Anyway, many layers and pixels later, the composite you see.

With this pic, I think I have finally caught up to present day!