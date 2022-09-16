Sign up
Photo 3005
Nature's beauty
Nature's soldiers standing tall
Battle scarred
But defiant
Nature's beauty never to fall
With Wylie 2, doing his bit to appreciate their beauty.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
forest
,
eucalypt
moni kozi
ace
Oh, this is so fairy.tale.like... I expect a unicorn to appear
September 17th, 2022
Wylie
ace
@monikozi
yes, that would be just about perfect :) thx
September 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a magical capture and scene.
September 17th, 2022
