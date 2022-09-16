Previous
Nature's beauty by pusspup
Photo 3005

Nature's beauty

Nature's soldiers standing tall
Battle scarred
But defiant
Nature's beauty never to fall

With Wylie 2, doing his bit to appreciate their beauty.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
moni kozi ace
Oh, this is so fairy.tale.like... I expect a unicorn to appear
September 17th, 2022  
Wylie ace
@monikozi yes, that would be just about perfect :) thx
September 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a magical capture and scene.
September 17th, 2022  
