Evening stroll by pusspup
Photo 3007

Evening stroll

Wylie 2 having an evening stroll along the beach. What a perfect place to be !
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, such an unusual beach with all those grasses.
September 19th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely shot, and so nicely composed.
September 19th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That looks a delightful scene.
September 19th, 2022  
