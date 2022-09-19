Sign up
Photo 3008
Lolly magic
This is the inside of the chocolate and licorice factory at Junee. A bonus stop on our two day tour of the canola fields .
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Tags
factory
,
licorice
Diana
ace
What an interesting place for a stop! Looks as good as it sounds with so much to see.
September 19th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Chocolate and liquorice ... the smells must have been divine! :-)
September 19th, 2022
