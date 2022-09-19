Previous
Lolly magic by pusspup
Lolly magic

This is the inside of the chocolate and licorice factory at Junee. A bonus stop on our two day tour of the canola fields .
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Diana ace
What an interesting place for a stop! Looks as good as it sounds with so much to see.
September 19th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Chocolate and liquorice ... the smells must have been divine! :-)
September 19th, 2022  
