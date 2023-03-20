Previous
Jolibee by pusspup
Photo 3190

Jolibee

A shot out the window on our way from the airport to the boat.
Very different transport and Main Street to what we’re used to.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

@pusspup
Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh yes, especially the jeepneys!
March 20th, 2023  
