Previous
Photo 3416
Coastal walk
We hit this point at peak high tide and though we stopped and had lunch first, we still had a difficult section to negotiate without getting soaked by the waves.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
walking
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Some lovely colours there. Looks like a great walk.
November 2nd, 2023
Brian
ace
Beautiful colours
November 2nd, 2023
