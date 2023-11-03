Previous
After the storm by pusspup
After the storm

So many blue bottles on the beach today (Portuguese Man of war).
Certainly won’t be swimming!
Another 15km walk today. 3rd day tomorrow will be a bit shorter.
3rd November 2023

Wylie

@pusspup
Dawn ace
A nice shot
November 3rd, 2023  
Annie D
fabulous textures and great blue pop from the bluebottles
November 3rd, 2023  
Diana
Wonderful capture of these great textures and colours.
November 3rd, 2023  
Lesley
Very interesting . They stand out well against the browns and oranges - not so well in the water though, I’m sure.
November 3rd, 2023  
