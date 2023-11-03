Sign up
Previous
Photo 3417
After the storm
So many blue bottles on the beach today (Portuguese Man of war).
Certainly won’t be swimming!
Another 15km walk today. 3rd day tomorrow will be a bit shorter.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3813
photos
245
followers
271
following
3410
3411
3412
3413
3414
3415
3416
3417
394
3413
395
3414
396
3415
3416
3417
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
3rd November 2023 12:14pm
Tags
beach
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
November 3rd, 2023
Annie D
ace
fabulous textures and great blue pop from the bluebottles
November 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these great textures and colours.
November 3rd, 2023
Lesley
ace
Very interesting . They stand out well against the browns and oranges - not so well in the water though, I’m sure.
November 3rd, 2023
