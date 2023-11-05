Sign up
Previous
Photo 3419
A few photos from the walk
Now we're home, I'll just dig through and share a few photos from the walk as it was very lovely, and a very long way! Not so far for those intrepid walkers, but the longest I've done. Link for details for those interested below:
https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do/experiences/murramarang-south-coast-walk
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3815
photos
245
followers
271
following
936% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
3rd November 2023 9:23am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
walking
Christina
ace
Wow looks amazing and intrepid!
November 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful rock formations and textures. a nic peek at the ocean too.
November 5th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice!
November 5th, 2023
