A few photos from the walk by pusspup
A few photos from the walk

Now we're home, I'll just dig through and share a few photos from the walk as it was very lovely, and a very long way! Not so far for those intrepid walkers, but the longest I've done. Link for details for those interested below:
https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do/experiences/murramarang-south-coast-walk
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Christina
Wow looks amazing and intrepid!
November 5th, 2023  
Diana
Fabulous capture of these beautiful rock formations and textures. a nic peek at the ocean too.
November 5th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
nice!
November 5th, 2023  
