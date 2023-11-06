Sign up
Previous
Photo 3420
Wedding by the Thames
Its always fun to be an observer of wedding couples in funny places for their wedding photos.
Unfortunately, in shooting these 2 from the top of the bus they are not crystal clear, but still fun.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
1
0
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
24th September 2023 12:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
wedding
Rob Z
ace
Such a random sight to see from a bus. :)
November 6th, 2023
