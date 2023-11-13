Previous
Water wheel by pusspup
Photo 3427

Water wheel

We had a lovely time in Provence. L'Isle sur la Sorgue had lovely water wheels, some of which still go round and round.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
John Falconer ace
Great shot. Love it!
November 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, this seems to be a pretty old one with all that moss.
November 13th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Fascinating structure, love that lush mossy green
November 13th, 2023  
Christina ace
Great find - so much texture with the moss on the wheels.
November 13th, 2023  
