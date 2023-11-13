Sign up
Previous
Photo 3427
Water wheel
We had a lovely time in Provence. L'Isle sur la Sorgue had lovely water wheels, some of which still go round and round.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Tags
france
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. Love it!
November 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot, this seems to be a pretty old one with all that moss.
November 13th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Fascinating structure, love that lush mossy green
November 13th, 2023
Christina
ace
Great find - so much texture with the moss on the wheels.
November 13th, 2023
