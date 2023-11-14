Sign up
Previous
Photo 3428
Reflective
Still in France (the photos, not me any more), the reflections in the canal were magical.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
france
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful
November 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
It sure is stunning, you have a wonderful eye for something that is different.
November 14th, 2023
