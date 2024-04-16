Sign up
Previous
Photo 3582
Surfers Paradise
Time after the workshop for a quick walk over to the beach.
This is a shot of the distant high rise at surfers paradise, for which it is renowned.
Not sad to miss that!
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
5
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th April 2024 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Beverley
ace
Beautiful view… gorgeous merging blues
April 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and view, it looked so different 30 years ago when we were there ,-)
April 16th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovely scene
April 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So peaceful with not a soul in sight with the silhouettes of the high rises on the horizon !
April 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great city and seascape.
April 16th, 2024
