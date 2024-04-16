Previous
Surfers Paradise by pusspup
Photo 3582

Surfers Paradise

Time after the workshop for a quick walk over to the beach.
This is a shot of the distant high rise at surfers paradise, for which it is renowned.
Not sad to miss that!
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
981% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful view… gorgeous merging blues
April 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and view, it looked so different 30 years ago when we were there ,-)
April 16th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely scene
April 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So peaceful with not a soul in sight with the silhouettes of the high rises on the horizon !
April 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great city and seascape.
April 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise