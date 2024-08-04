Sign up
Previous
Photo 3690
Who's that turkey?
Yep, you guessed it. Wylie 2 at the edge of the top tier of Mitchell Falls.
We had a lovely swim a bit further upstream under a very small fall.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
5
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw ! such a sight !! I hope Wylie 2 had no intention of jumping in !!
August 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Yikes. I am sure that he felt safe.
August 5th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh Wylie! ..You are a good sport!
Even though i am sure you wouldn't jump!
A magnificent capture...Fav..
August 5th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Doesn't look safe
August 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this amazing scenery, I always thought Wylie 2 was a daredevil ;-)
August 5th, 2024
close
365 Project
close
