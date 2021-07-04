Previous
Next
penstemon 'sour grapes' by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3283

penstemon 'sour grapes'

a little blue and mauve for a grey Sunday
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
899% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They look gorgeous, beautiful capture and presentation.
July 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise