Photo 3283
penstemon 'sour grapes'
a little blue and mauve for a grey Sunday
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
1
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6095
photos
201
followers
24
following
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ25
Taken
28th June 2021 11:38am
Tags
blue
,
mauve
,
penstemon
,
sour grapes
Diana
ace
They look gorgeous, beautiful capture and presentation.
July 4th, 2021
