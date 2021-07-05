Previous
in season... by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3284

in season...

...which is the only time we ate them as children...

Possibly something subliminal is working following on from 'sour grapes' yesterday!
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Shutterbug ace
I still think in season local are best. Lovely light capture on those beautiful berries.
July 5th, 2021  
Diana ace
Here we have season all year round, although they do taste better in summer.
July 5th, 2021  
