Photo 3284
in season...
...which is the only time we ate them as children...
Possibly something subliminal is working following on from 'sour grapes' yesterday!
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
Tags
strawberries
,
container
,
in season
Shutterbug
ace
I still think in season local are best. Lovely light capture on those beautiful berries.
July 5th, 2021
Diana
ace
Here we have season all year round, although they do taste better in summer.
July 5th, 2021
