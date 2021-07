at the local garden centre

Excellent use had been made of lockdown time and the café totally refurbished inside and out.



We particularly liked the outdoor seating area where an 8ft high wall of 1,850 pots of beautiful flowers and herbs had been installed with a sophisticated watering system and the accent colour a tasteful shade of purple!



This shot was taken by Ray on his phone. I liked the 'garden touch' of green painted bentwood chairs.



A few close-ups of the lovely flowers to come.