Previous
Next
scrunchies by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3448

scrunchies

I so enjoyed the interesting response to my portrait of Frank yesterday, thank you everyone.

And here are a pair of scrunchies converted to b&w. (I had to buy loads to get the colours I wanted...)

See them in their original colour!
https://flic.kr/p/2kZZb6e
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
944% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
fabulous focus and detail - love the pattern
February 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise