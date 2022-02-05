Sign up
Photo 3448
scrunchies
I so enjoyed the interesting response to my portrait of Frank yesterday, thank you everyone.
And here are a pair of scrunchies converted to b&w. (I had to buy loads to get the colours I wanted...)
See them in their original colour!
https://flic.kr/p/2kZZb6e
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6264
photos
193
followers
17
following
944% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st May 2021 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
high contrast
,
scrunchies
,
for2022
Annie D
ace
fabulous focus and detail - love the pattern
February 5th, 2022
