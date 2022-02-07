Previous
the table laid by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3450

the table laid

Ray usually prepares breakfast - porridge, red fruit, Greek yoghurt and coffee.

Posted for Capture 52 Week 6: RED

"Red is the colour of drama and intrigue. Find something red to photograph this week."

Not too much drama or intrigue in my shot!
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
945% complete

Annie D ace
A gorgeous composition Hazel
February 7th, 2022  
Hazel ace
@annied

Annie, thank you. And it's nearly time (again) here for brekfast!
February 7th, 2022  
