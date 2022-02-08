Sign up
Photo 3451
a view to Mottisfont Abbey...
...from the bank of the River Test
Seeking inspiration for the second b&w week, I decided to try some conversions from a recent visit to Mottisfont.
I think the sunlight has given a good range of tones but maybe I could have lightened it a bit in b&W?
See it in colour:
https://flic.kr/p/2n1Cjuh
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
1
0
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd February 2022 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
mono
,
mottisfont abbey
,
river test
,
for2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful view and great b/w.
February 8th, 2022
