Previous
Next
a view to Mottisfont Abbey... by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3451

a view to Mottisfont Abbey...

...from the bank of the River Test

Seeking inspiration for the second b&w week, I decided to try some conversions from a recent visit to Mottisfont.

I think the sunlight has given a good range of tones but maybe I could have lightened it a bit in b&W?

See it in colour:
https://flic.kr/p/2n1Cjuh
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
945% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful view and great b/w.
February 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise