Previous
Next
just laughing by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3452

just laughing

We met our friend Sylv at Mottisfont Abbey and almost immediately I was tempted to get the camera out when I saw a swan up ahead on the river bank.

A zoom, quick shot and the swan promptly got into the water and swam off in the other direction. I turned round to find that Ray and Sylv were highly amused, so I took their photo.

I have lightened this slightly in conversion and thanks to those who gave opinions on lightening my shot yesterday of the Abbey. I tried it but it was not good, even with some extra contrast added to the brightness.

p.s. I'm soon going to dispense with that stick!
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
945% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise