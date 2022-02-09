just laughing

We met our friend Sylv at Mottisfont Abbey and almost immediately I was tempted to get the camera out when I saw a swan up ahead on the river bank.



A zoom, quick shot and the swan promptly got into the water and swam off in the other direction. I turned round to find that Ray and Sylv were highly amused, so I took their photo.



I have lightened this slightly in conversion and thanks to those who gave opinions on lightening my shot yesterday of the Abbey. I tried it but it was not good, even with some extra contrast added to the brightness.



p.s. I'm soon going to dispense with that stick!