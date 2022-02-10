Haze's strangers: No.200: Sophie

The sun deserted us on our recent visit to Sir Harold Hillier Gardens but the breeze compensated by swirling around the heady scent of fragrant plants - Christmas box, honeysuckle, Daphne - in the winter garden



En route to the exit, I spotted one more photo opportunity: a wheelbarrow of winter-dead dried hydrangea flowerheads. As we drew closer, it was obvious the flowerheads were in a separate bucket - but I stopped nevertheless.



A young lady came around the corner towards us and I thought she was one of many volunteeers working in the gardens. We exchanged greetings and I found that Sophie is a horticulturalist at Hilliers, just then engaged in some clearing and tidying.



It soon occurred to me to ask for a portrait. Sophie was really pleased, and stood by her garden clearings. Should she take her gloves off she wondered; I said it didn't matter. I took just a couple of shots. I imagined Sophie had a degree relevant to her work; she told me she first gained an English degree hoping to have a career in publishing. After really enjoying voluntary work at a nature reserve she changed direction, gaining a job at Staunton Country Park with a study placement at Sparsholt, a local agricultural college. When she gained her qualification she progressed to her current work at Hilliers.



Sophie loves the outdoors and all aspects of working in the gardens. She is responsible for supplying the flowers to the newly opened restaurant at Jermyn House at Hilliers; we can vouch for the food. She also gardens at home with her mother and likes walking, creative writing, painting and drawing.



We thanked Sophie for her time and Ray put her email into his phone so I could send photos. It just remained to have tea and cake before heading home.





