Photo 3703
hanging heads
hellebores - always a challenge so I let them have their way on this occasion
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
winter garden
hellebores
mottisfont
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and colours.
February 19th, 2023
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured in wonderful detail and colours Hazel:)
February 19th, 2023
