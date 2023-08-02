Previous
the Japanese anemones are out by quietpurplehaze
They were mature in the garden when we moved in, also mature, nearly 50 years ago (I don't feel that old!) and come up faithfully every year.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Dianne
They are lovely and so good you've had them popping up each year.
August 2nd, 2023  
Peter ace
Very pretty flowers and capture Hazel clearly a plant that keeps on giving pleasure Year after year:)
August 2nd, 2023  
