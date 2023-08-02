Sign up
Previous
Photo 3831
the Japanese anemones are out
They were mature in the garden when we moved in, also mature, nearly 50 years ago (I don't feel that old!) and come up faithfully every year.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6662
photos
166
followers
15
following
1049% complete
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
3831
6
2
365
ILCE-6000
21st July 2023 5:42pm
flowers
,
japanese
,
pink
,
garden
,
anemones
Dianne
They are lovely and so good you've had them popping up each year.
August 2nd, 2023
Peter
ace
Very pretty flowers and capture Hazel clearly a plant that keeps on giving pleasure Year after year:)
August 2nd, 2023
