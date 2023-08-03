Previous
after the rain: purple fuchsias in a pot by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3832

after the rain: purple fuchsias in a pot

we lost a few plants last winter but these survived
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1049% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
So beautiful!
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise