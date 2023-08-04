Sign up
Previous
Photo 3833
roses in a vase
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
1
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6664
photos
166
followers
15
following
1050% complete
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th June 2023 1:10pm
Tags
fence
,
garden
,
roses
,
patio
,
vase
gloria jones
ace
Lovely still life
August 4th, 2023
