Previous
Photo 3834
pink with touches of green
It's now just over a year since we lost our daughter Clare and I always keep flowers in a vase in the living room in her memory.
This photo with pink alstroemeria is from May this year.
pink alstroemeria
in a little vase
memories of Clare
I wish you a peaceful and happy Sunday.
https://flic.kr/p/2oU1w2p
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6665
photos
166
followers
15
following
Dawn
ace
So pretty
August 6th, 2023
