pink with touches of green by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3834

pink with touches of green

It's now just over a year since we lost our daughter Clare and I always keep flowers in a vase in the living room in her memory.

This photo with pink alstroemeria is from May this year.

pink alstroemeria
in a little vase
memories of Clare

I wish you a peaceful and happy Sunday.


6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Hazel

Dawn ace
So pretty
August 6th, 2023  
