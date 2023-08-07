Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3835
made by Clare
Noticing that it's now 'abstract August' I thought a hexagonal pottery coaster which Clare made might be appropriate to post.
My little vase of flowers posted in her memory yesterday was standing on one of two in green which she made me. I like the leaf imprint on this one.
https://flic.kr/p/2mWfwr7
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6666
photos
166
followers
15
following
1050% complete
View this month »
3828
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th January 2022 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
clare
,
coaster
,
abstractaug2023
,
made by clare
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close