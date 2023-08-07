Previous
made by Clare by quietpurplehaze
made by Clare

Noticing that it's now 'abstract August' I thought a hexagonal pottery coaster which Clare made might be appropriate to post.

My little vase of flowers posted in her memory yesterday was standing on one of two in green which she made me. I like the leaf imprint on this one.


Hazel

