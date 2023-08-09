Previous
feeding the birds by quietpurplehaze
feeding the birds

seems such a good idea, -

- until a small rat comes up from the stream to join in, but although he is unwelcome, neither do I want to kill him so his route is barricaded with the baffle from the feeding pole, a wooden owl and 2 watering cans

- now the feeders are moved to different trees and we have a small flock of sparrows, and one of long-tailed tits, a lone robin, a couple of blackbirds....
Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
Wylie ace
Difficult to feed the target species without another taking advantage! Sounds like an ingenious solution.
August 9th, 2023  
Hazel ace
@pusspup

I'm just hoping it works long-term! (I read that rats are creatures of habit and do not like change - maybe a tad like autistic humans....)
August 9th, 2023  
