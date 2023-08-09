feeding the birds

seems such a good idea, -



- until a small rat comes up from the stream to join in, but although he is unwelcome, neither do I want to kill him so his route is barricaded with the baffle from the feeding pole, a wooden owl and 2 watering cans



- now the feeders are moved to different trees and we have a small flock of sparrows, and one of long-tailed tits, a lone robin, a couple of blackbirds....