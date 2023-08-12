Previous
agapanthus 'poppin' purple' by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3837

agapanthus 'poppin' purple'

new to the garden this summer
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1051% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
it's definitely poppin' - beautiful
August 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
This colour is stunning haven’t seen it here in NZ as yet lovely
August 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise