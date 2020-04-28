Previous
Next
Time is a blur these days by randystreat
Photo 2249

Time is a blur these days

April 2020 words - time
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
616% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary ace
Oh, yes! This is just perfect!
April 29th, 2020  
Kathy ace
@mcmary Thank you Mary.
April 29th, 2020  
GaryW
So very true!
April 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise