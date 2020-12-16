Previous
Next
A little afternoon treat by randystreat
Photo 2480

A little afternoon treat

I made the cranberry orange breads today. Of course I had to sample my loaf, you know, to make sure it was worth giving. It was.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
679% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
LOL! I admire you ability to eat only one slice. It looks so good! FAV I love this set up! It looks so festive!
December 17th, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
Yes, I always do the same thing! Looks delish!
December 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise