Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Photo 2480
A little afternoon treat
I made the cranberry orange breads today. Of course I had to sample my loaf, you know, to make sure it was worth giving. It was.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
2
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
3263
photos
84
followers
69
following
679% complete
View this month »
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
16th December 2020 4:42pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
red
,
food
,
lights
katy
ace
LOL! I admire you ability to eat only one slice. It looks so good! FAV I love this set up! It looks so festive!
December 17th, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
Yes, I always do the same thing! Looks delish!
December 17th, 2020
